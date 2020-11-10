Adidas And Marvel Will Release Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sneakers

One of Marvel’s most beloved characters is now getting his own line of sneakers.

According to Yahoo, on November 19, Adidas and Marvel will release the Spider-Man: Miles Morales x Adidas Originals Superstar sneaker. The footwear is described as “a vibrant red leather upper and contrasting black leather on the top and tongue of the shoe. The shoes also have a Spider-Man webbing print on the heel and a PlayStation tag adorning the laces as well as Miles’ own Spidey tag.”

The shoes are priced around $90.

See an image, below: