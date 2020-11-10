Adidas And Marvel Will Release Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sneakers

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
One of Marvel’s most beloved characters is now getting his own line of sneakers.
According to Yahoo, on November 19, Adidas and Marvel will release the Spider-Man: Miles Morales x Adidas Originals Superstar sneaker. The footwear is described as “a vibrant red leather upper and contrasting black leather on the top and tongue of the shoe. The shoes also have a Spider-Man webbing print on the heel and a PlayStation tag adorning the laces as well as Miles’ own Spidey tag.”
The shoes are priced around $90.
See an image, below:
RELATED: Black Spider-Man Goes Viral
In 2011, Miles Morales, became the first Black Spider-Man in Marvel history after he took on the iconic identity following Peter Parker's death. Morales’ character was reportedly inspired by both former President Barack Obama and actor Donald Glover. He was also the center of the hit 2018 Marvel film Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse.
(Marvel via Getty Images)
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
days
COMMENTS