Adidas And Marvel Will Release Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sneakers

MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN - "Ultimate Spider-Man" - When Miles Morales is bitten by an experimental spider and gains spider powers, Spider-Man must teach him the responsibilities of being a superhero. This episode of Marvels Spider-Man airs Saturday, September 23 (7:00 - 7:30 A.M. EDT) on Disney XD. (Marvel via Getty Images) MILES MORALES

Adidas And Marvel Will Release Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sneakers

The shoes drop November 19.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

One of Marvel’s most beloved characters is now getting his own line of sneakers.

According to Yahoo, on November 19, Adidas and Marvel will release the Spider-Man: Miles Morales x Adidas Originals Superstar sneaker. The footwear is described as “a vibrant red leather upper and contrasting black leather on the top and tongue of the shoe. The shoes also have a Spider-Man webbing print on the heel and a PlayStation tag adorning the laces as well as Miles’ own Spidey tag.”

The shoes are priced around $90. 

See an image, below:

RELATED: Black Spider-Man Goes Viral

In 2011, Miles Morales, became the first Black Spider-Man in Marvel history after he took on the iconic identity following Peter Parker's death. Morales’ character was reportedly inspired by both former President Barack Obama and actor Donald Glover. He was also the center of the hit 2018 Marvel film Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse. 

 

(Marvel via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

Inauguration Day

January 20, 2021

0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC