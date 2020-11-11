Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Surprises Kids At An Atlanta Children’s Hospital

We’re just at the start of the holiday season and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is already spreading joy.

According to 11 Alive, Johnson surprised Children's Healthcare of Atlanta “with the new Xbox series video game consoles along with specialized portable gaming kiosks, called ‘GO Karts.’”



However, it wasn’t just Children's Healthcare of Atlanta that got a visit from the Samoan Santa: according to a press release, Johnson will also be sending Xboxes to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Children’s Wisconsin, Seattle Children’s Hospital and many more. Twenty hospitals across the country will receive the consoles.

Each gift came with an engraved message that read,“Keep smiling and have fun. Love, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.”

RELATED: Huge News For Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson!

Johnson and Xbox teamed up with Gamers Outreach, a nonprofit that provides technology to help hospitalized children get through treatment, to get the Xbox consoles to the hospitals.

Johnson has a long history with Xbox. Twenty years ago, he helped launch the first Xbox console to the world with the help of Bill Gates.

See the video below of Johnson discussing the consoles being sent to children’s hospitals.