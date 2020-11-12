‘RHOA’ Production Shuts Down Due To COVID Scare

The coronavirus is spiking at record numbers all over the country. One of the hottest infection spots in the nation is the state of Georgia. Now, a COVID-19 scare has stopped all production for Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta.

According to PEOPLE, someone on the production staff tested positive for the virus.

A source close to the production told PEOPLE, "The set follows rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols including contract tracing. Out of an abundance of caution, production is shutting down for two weeks."

According to WSB-TV Atlanta, the White House Coronavirus Task Force has placed the recently flipped blue state back in the red zone as more than 101 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people have been confirmed.

This season’s cast includes Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, and Drew Sidora. Original cast member NeNe Leakes left the show before season 13 began filming.

Several other projects have stopped production due to the virus, Netflix’s Season 2 of The Witcher, the next Jurassic World, and Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, just to name a few.

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.