Al Roker Back Home Following Prostate Cancer Surgery

Al Roker is beginning his road to recovery. The Today Show weatherman updated his fans on his health, after he shared on Nov. 6 that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Roker took to his social media almost a week later with a positive update.

Posting a photo of himself, his wife Deborah Roberts and son Nicholas, 18, on his Instagram and Twitter accounts Roker said: “Relieved to let you all know that my #prostatecancer surgery is done and [I’m] back home.”

