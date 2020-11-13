Trending:

HBO Releases First Teaser For Upcoming Tiger Woods Documentary

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates after making a putt for birdie on the 15th green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

HBO Releases First Teaser For Upcoming Tiger Woods Documentary

‘Tiger’ is slated to premiere in January 2021.

Published 15 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Tiger Woods fans get ready! A new two-part documentary about the legendary golfer is coming your way.

On Tuesday (November 10), HBO released the first teaser trailer for their upcoming film Tiger, which will highlight "the rise, fall, and epic comeback" of the 44-year-old professional golfer.

RELATED: Tiger Woods Speaks Out On Black Lives Matter Protests

The documentary is based on the New York Times bestselling book Tiger Woods by Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian and "is driven by never-before-seen footage and revealing interviews with those who know the golfer best," according to a press release.

Tiger is directed by Matthew Heineman and Matthew Hamachek and will feature people close to the famous golfer, including friend and former caddie, Steve Williams, and first love, Dina Parr.

A specific release date has not yet been announced. Reports do state that Tiger will premiere in January 2021. 

Watch the first trailer below.

Photo: David Cannon/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

Inauguration Day

January 20, 2021

0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC