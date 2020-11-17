Love & Hip Hop New York's Rah Ali Welcomes Baby Girl

Congrats to Rah Ali! She is a new mommy.

The 36-year-old Love and Hip Hop reality star confirmed to PEOPLE that she gave birth to a healthy baby girl on Nov. 11. Baby Anaiá weighed in at 7 lbs., 14 oz., measuring 18 inches long, and was born in Miami, Florida.

Ali explained the reason why she named her new daughter, Anaiá, “It's Arabic and means 'protected, diligence,' and I strongly feel God covered she and I the whole way."

In May of 2019, the host of the Onsight! podcast lost a child after giving birth prematurely— just five months into her pregnancy.

Ali also posted about the news on her Instagram.