Holly Robinson-Pete Reveals Donald Trump Called Her The N-Word

Instances of Donald Trump’s racism have been documented throughout the years with several people coming forward to substantiate claims of abusives and derogatory language used by the President both before and during his time in office. Now, former Celebrity Apprentice contestant Holly Robinson-Pete is speaking out about Trump using the N-word in reference to her while on the show.

Back in 2010, she appeared on the NBC reality program and made it to the end with Brett Michaels, the lead singer for the rock band Poison. Robinson-Pete was the runner-up but she recently revealed on SiriusXM Urban View’s The Karen Hunter Show that she heard the N-word was used behind-the-scenes in reference to her winning.

“Shortly after the finale, rumors started going around that he had tossed out an ‘N-word’ referring to me,” she said.

“When the producer told me when it happened, during the finale, I remember the moment. I wasn’t in earshot, but I could see them deciding between me and Bret Michaels.”

The 56-year-old actress and philanthropist said she saw Trump “talking with producers and they’re really animated and that was when I heard that he said, ‘They want the ‘N-word’ to win.’ Because I guess the network wanted me to win or me to be chosen and Trump wanted Bret.”

While there have been rumors of the incident for years on social media, Robinson-Peete explained why she’s coming out with her story now.

“‘How could anybody believe that he wouldn’t say something like that?’ I firmly believe he probably uses that language all the time. And then by the time it sort of started resurfacing, I didn’t even really address it too much because I felt like, what difference is it going to make?”

She also added, “People have accepted the things that he said that are so vile about so many other people, what difference is it going to make if he said that about me?”

Watch the interview below: