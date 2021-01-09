Sunny Hostin Reveals Both Of Her In-Laws Died From COVID-19 Within Days Of Each Other

Sunny Hostin is mourning the death of her husband’s parents as both of them passed away within three days of each other from COVID-19.

The 52-year-old co-host of The View revealed on Friday’s (January 8) episode that her in-laws died—beginning with her father-in-law, Dr. A. Emmanuel on December 28 and then her mother-in-law, Dr. Maria Jesus, according to PEOPLE.

“Although I've chosen a very public career, as most of you know, those of you that know my husband, Manny, know that he is intensely private,” she said during a monologue segment about the deaths and her husband, Emmanuel Hostin. “But after speaking with him, he felt that from a public health standpoint that it was very important for me to share that we are deeply saddened that Manny lost both of his parents over the holidays.”

She continued: "He lost his father on Dec. 28 and he lost his mother on New Year’s Day, both to COVID.”

Hostin says her in-laws were “both physicians and they were both very careful" and "didn’t celebrate Thanksgiving with us because we all decided that it wasn’t safe. And after a lot of contact tracing, we still don’t know how they contracted this virus and this disease."

Prior to their deaths, Hostin says she and her husband FaceTimed with his parent’s “while they were passing away.”

Hostin also took the opportunity to remind people about how serious the coronavirus pandemic is, calling it “not a joke” and “not a hoax.” She also thanked her family from ABC and The View.

"Whoopi [Goldberg], for sending so much food for several weeks," Hostin said. "Ana [Navarro] for calling us and giving us all of the information that you gained when Al was battling this virus. Meghan [McCain] for distracting me with all of the pop culture news and sending us bourbon. Manny says the best condolence gift he's gotten so far. Joy [Behar] for your calls with your humor.

"You guys really wrapped your love around us," Hostin added, "and we're so very thankful."

To end her monologue, Hostin revealed that she will be getting vaccinated.

"We can survive this together, but we must do this together," said Hostin, who wiped away tears.

Watch the full segment below.

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.