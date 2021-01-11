LeToya Luckett Announces Divorce From Tommicus Walker

Written by Paul Meara

Former Destiny’s Child member Letoya Luckett and her husband Tommicus Walker have decided to officially split. The couple married in 2017 during a lavish ceremony in Austin, Texas. Via Instagram on Monday (January 11), Luckett shared the news that the couple has decided to part ways. “After very prayerful consideration, Tommicus and I have decided to get a divorce,” her statement reads, accompanied by a photo of the couple with their two kids, Gianna and Tyson. “It is my deepest desire for us to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children. Please understand our need for privacy. Thank you in advance for your prayers, support & space to heal as we tread through this challenging time.”

Walker also took to his IG account to share the news of the split. He called the decision “difficult” and that he and Luckett will “happily remain committed as caring friends with great love and respect for one another.”

Walker also posted on his Instagram Story that despite any rumors that may have surfaced, he was not unfaithful to his wife.

In 2019, the 39-year old singer revealed to ESSENCE that she and Walker had turned to prayer to attempt to smooth out some of the rocky moments of their marriage. “The Enemy doesn’t like marriage,” Luckett said at the time. “He doesn’t like marriage, and he will try you, and things have come up. Not terrible things, but things that can shift your relationship presented themselves very early in our relationship and we stood firm…and together. It’s very important to have that prayer life. It’s very important to communicate always.” Luckett and Walker share two children together – daughter Gianna, 2, and son Tyson is just four months old. Walker also has a nine-year-old daughter named Madison from a previous relationship.