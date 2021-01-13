Watch: Tyra Banks’ Adorable Son Raps About Lettuce Wraps

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
If you need a little joy in your life considering these crazy times, Tyra Banks’ 4-year-old son York rapping about food will make your day.
Banks rarely shares anything about her son on social media, but in the Jan.12 Instagram video York can be heard rapping about lettuce wraps.
Although he is not on camera, he is heard rapping, "Bacon and cheese and peppers on lettuce! Yeah, that's good! Bacon and cheese and peppers on lettuce!"
Mommie Tyra is cheering him on. Watch below:
York Banks Asla was born in January 2016 when she was with her then-boyfriend Erik Asla. The two reportedly ended their five-year relationship in 2017.
Tyra is the host and executive producer of Dancing With the Stars. The show is set to return this year.
(Eric McCandless/ABC)
