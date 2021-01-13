Trending:

Watch: Tyra Banks’ Adorable Son Raps About Lettuce Wraps

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "'80s Night" - The ballroom is rad and tubular for "'80s Night" when 12 celebrity and pro-dancer couples compete for the fifth week live for the 2020 season, MONDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Eric McCandless/ABC) TYRA BANKS

Watch: Tyra Banks’ Adorable Son Raps About Lettuce Wraps

The model’s 4-year-old son York will bring a smile to your face.

Published 5 days ago

Written by BET Staff

If you need a little joy in your life considering these crazy times, Tyra Banks’ 4-year-old son York rapping about food will make your day.

Banks rarely shares anything about her son on social media, but in the Jan.12 Instagram video York can be heard rapping about lettuce wraps.

Although he is not on camera, he is heard rapping, "Bacon and cheese and peppers on lettuce! Yeah, that's good! Bacon and cheese and peppers on lettuce!"

Mommie Tyra is cheering him on. Watch below:

RELATED: Tyra Banks Speaks Out On Haters Who Say She Was Only Hired On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Because She’s Black

York Banks Asla was born in January 2016 when she was with her  then-boyfriend Erik Asla. The two reportedly ended their five-year relationship in 2017. 

Tyra is the host and executive producer of Dancing With the Stars. The show is set to return this year.

(Eric McCandless/ABC)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

Inauguration Day

January 20, 2021

0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC