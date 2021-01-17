Jordyn Woods Asks Fans To Pray For BF Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods posted an Instagram message on Saturday (Jan. 16) asking them to pray for her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns’ recovery from COVID-19, according to US Weekly. She also updated fans on her own health, and whether or not she was also infected.

“I just wanted to thank you for all of your support, prayers and concern. My family and I all got tested for COVID and the results came back negative so we are all good but continue to pray for Karl for a speedy recovery,” she wrote.

The Minnesota Timberwolves player revealed his positive diagnosis Friday (Jan. 15) on social media.



“Prior to tonight’s game, I received yet another awful call that I tested positive for COVID. I will immediately isolate and follow every protocol,” Towns wrote.