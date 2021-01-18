‘Batwoman’ Star Javicia Leslie Wants Stacey Abrams To Join The Series

Javicia Leslie made history by becoming the first Black woman to ever play Batwoman on television or film. Now, Leslie wants a little more history made. She would like Stacey Abrams to play a supervillain on the CW series, which premiered its second season last night (Jan. 17).

In an interview with Yahoo, Leslie said, “Let’s suit her [Abrams] up as a hero! How about this? Let’s suit her up as an anti-hero! That would be fun. A super-villain: I think we should go through the comics and find one we want to bring to Gotham and go ahead and suit her up. And don’t even reveal it’s her! Go awhile before we take off the mask and see that it’s her.”

While Leslie, whose credits also include BET’s The Family Business, may have a great idea, Abrams is already a real-life superhero in the political world.

Georgia, a solidly red state in previous elections, turned blue in November. The roots of that historic transformation lie with former gubernatorial candidate and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams.

In 2018, Abrams, who had served as a member of the state House of Representatives, mounted a bid for governor, but lost it in a very narrow margin—55,000 votes— to then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp. Many felt that the race was stolen because of a dubious balloting process and allegations of voter suppression. She suspended her campaign without conceding, calling what happened an “erosion of our democracy.”

Since then, however, she became an activist for ensuring fair counting of votes in her state. She founded Fair Fight Action the same year to address voter suppression with an eye on the 2020 political season. With Abrams’ help, Biden secured the electoral votes in Georgia and two Democrats, Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff were elected to the Senate.