‘Tyler Perry’s Sistas’ Renewed For Season Three

Tyler Perry’s Sistas is officially returning right here on BET for season three.

Deadline exclusively reports that the series will continue, which is no surprise considering it is cable’s No.1 series among Black viewers in the key adults 18-49 demographic.

Sistas follows a group of fiery single Black women as they try to steer their way through their friendships, romantic relationships, situationships, and careers. Andrea “Andi” Barnes (KJ Smith), Daniella “Danni” King (Mignon Von), Karen Mott (Ebony Obsidian) and Sabrina Hollins (Novi Brown) have become a hit on social media with Tyler Perry taking viewers on an exhilarating ride.

The show also includes DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, Trinity Whiteside, and Crystal Hayslett.

Tyler Perry’s Sistas midseason premiere is on Jan. 27 at 9 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her.