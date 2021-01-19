Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Natalia’s 18th Birthday With Throwback Photos

She also posted a longer tribute to Natalia, which read, “Mommy and Daddy are so proud of the young lady that you are. You have displayed so much strength and grace throughout the most difficult year of our lives. Thank you for stepping in to help me with your little sisters. You’re such an incredible big sister and a beautiful role model to so many people.”

RELATED: Los Angeles Street Will Be Renamed After Kobe Bryant

She continued, “Thank you for being kind, polite and gracious in everything that you do. You have no idea how happy and proud mommy and daddy are that you’re our daughter. We love you always and forever, forever and always. Happy 18th birthday to our first born, Natalia, our principessa!”