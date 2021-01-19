Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Natalia’s 18th Birthday With Throwback Photos

Natalia Bryant, Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter, turns 18 years old today. Vanessa celebrated with some adorable throwback photos.
Vanessa posted on her Instagram, “We love you so much! Happy birthday Natalia!!!! Our first born.”
A second caption read, “Daddy’s little princess, Natalia.”
She also posted a longer tribute to Natalia, which read, “Mommy and Daddy are so proud of the young lady that you are. You have displayed so much strength and grace throughout the most difficult year of our lives. Thank you for stepping in to help me with your little sisters. You’re such an incredible big sister and a beautiful role model to so many people.”
She continued, “Thank you for being kind, polite and gracious in everything that you do. You have no idea how happy and proud mommy and daddy are that you’re our daughter. We love you always and forever, forever and always. Happy 18th birthday to our first born, Natalia, our principessa!”
This month marks one year since the tragic passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.
On January 26, Kobe and Gianna were headed to a basketball tournament at Mamba Academy in California when they, along with seven other passengers, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Alyssa Altobelli Keri Altobelli, John Altobelli, Christina Mauser, and the helicopter’s pilot, Ara Zobayan, died in the fatal crash.
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
