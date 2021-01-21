Trevor Noah Says Biden Is America’s ‘New Dad’

We are officially in the Biden-Harris administration and comedian Trevor Noah is one of the many Americans who is breathing a sigh of relief. Noah has even taken to calling President Joe Biden America’s new dad.

While discussing yesterday’s Biden-Harris inauguration on The Daily Social Distancing Show, the 36-year-old comedian said, “The sun was shining, the birds were singing, and McDonald’s share price in Florida just went way up,”which is a dig at Trump’s love of fast-food, “because America just got a brand new dad.”

He also joked about President Biden’s middle name, “I don’t know about you, but this will stay in my memory forever – Joe Biden’s middle name is Robinette?”



Of course Noah also couldn’t resist throwing some shade at the former President Trump, especially his pardons. Many thought the twice impeached President would pardon himself, which he didn’t.

“It’s incredible he didn’t pardon himself,” Noah said.

He added that Trump probably thought, “I can’t let this guy off that easy.”

Watch the hilarious segment below: