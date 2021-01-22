Dave Chappelle Tests Positive For COVID-19

Dave Chappelle has tested positive for COVID-19. The comedian was performing in Austin, TX his first of five shows on Wednesday night (Jan. 20) before testing positive for the virus. He reportedly has quarantined and is not currently experiencing any symptoms.

“Dave Chappelle is quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19. His remaining shows at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, TX have been cancelled and ticket holders should contact their point of purchase for refunds,” a rep for the comedian said in an official statement, according to Deadline.

Adding that “Chappelle has safely conducted socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June 2020 and he moved those shows to Austin during the winter. Chappelle implemented COVID-19 protocols which included rapid testing for the audience and daily testing for himself and his team. His diligent testing enabled him to immediately respond by quarantining, thus mitigating the spread of the virus. Chappelle is asymptomatic.”

His remaining shows scheduled for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday have been cancelled and refunds will be offered, TMZ reports. Tickets were $1,600 admission for a six-person table, or $1,400 for four people.

