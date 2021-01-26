Spike Lee Says Trump Is Not Welcomed Back To New York

Donald Trump was born in Queens, New York but Spike Lee wants the former president to know he is not welcomed back to the Big Apple.

During an interview with Insider, Lee said the twice impeached former President Trump could never return to New York City, especially after the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.



"No, he can't come back here,” Lee began.

"I don't think he's coming back. He's not going to get a warm welcome, especially in the people's republic of Brooklyn. No extended arms, no hugs, no love. No love."

Lee also said he wasn’t shocked by the insurrection at the Capitol, "White supremacists have been doing this for years. I mean, what we saw was what was called back in the day: a lynch mob. This is not new.”

Encouraged by President Trump’s baseless claims that of massive voter fraud that cost him the 2020 election, a mob of domestic terrorists were was determined to stop Biden from becoming certified as president-elect on Jan. 6. Nonetheless, Congress certified Biden’s win just after 3:40 a.m. on Jan. 7.

Five people died as a result of the siege, including a police officer.

President Trump has been largely criticized for inciting the violence for weeks by complaining that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. After multiple lawsuits in several states, his legal team lost countless cases by failing to provide any evidence of massive voter fraud that would overturn the election.

The House impeachment managers delivered the article of impeachment to the Senate on Jan. 25.

The House impeached the former president for an unprecedented second time on Jan. 13. Trump's impeachment trial is expected to begin in about two weeks.