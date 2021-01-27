Jordyn Woods Nearly Breaks The Internet With The #BussItChallenge

The #BussItChallenge has taken over social media but Jordyn Woods has just owned it.

The 23-year-old model tackled the TikTok challenge and instantaneously went viral. She wrote on her Instagram Story, "I told you I would give you this 'Buss It' challenge. Some of you might be like, 'Oh that's old news.' I'mma still do it so I'm doing my makeup right now so I can film it.”

Her boyfriend, NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, even captioned the clip, "Worth the wait.”

RELATED: Swag!: Jordyn Woods And Her BF Karl Anthony-Towns Seem Totally Unbothered As They Rock The Same Grey Sweatpants

See for yourself below: