BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Jordyn Woods visits "Extra" at Burbank Studios on December 11, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Jordyn Woods Nearly Breaks The Internet With The #BussItChallenge

Even her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns was overwhelmed.

Published Yesterday

The #BussItChallenge has taken over social  media but Jordyn Woods has just owned it. 

The 23-year-old model tackled the TikTok challenge and instantaneously went viral. She wrote on her Instagram Story,  "I told you I would give you this 'Buss It' challenge. Some of you might be like, 'Oh that's old news.' I'mma still do it so I'm doing my makeup right now so I can film it.”

Her boyfriend, NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, even captioned the clip, "Worth the wait.” 

See for yourself below:

The viral challenge is simple: film a clip of yourself at your worst before following it up with a video of yourself all glammed up and dressed to the nines. Be sure that while showing off your before-and-after transformation, the audio mashup of Buss It—a song by Texas rapper Erica Banks—plays in the background. 

Gabrielle Union, Joseline Hernandez and Monica are just a few celebrities who made headlines with their versions of the #BussItChallenge.

 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

