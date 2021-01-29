Chloe x Halle's Chloe Bailey On The Best Advice Beyoncé Gave Them

Chloe x Halle are one of the hottest acts in music. They are signed to Beyoncé’s Parkwood record label and Queen Bey has certainly helped to cultivate 20-year-old Halle Bailey and 22-year-old Chloe Bailey’s career. Now, Chloe is opening about the best advice they have received from Beyoncé.

On a Jan. 28 episode of E!’s Daily Pop, Chloe said, "What she told us is the 'no scroll rule.' Don't read any comments. Don't read what people have to say about you."

She continued, "And right now, I'm learning that outside opinions and other people's validation don't make me worthy or tell me about myself or how good of a person I am.”

Born and raised in Atlanta, Chloe and Halle were discovered after they started uploading music covers to their YouTube channel. Despite being pre-teens, a mere 13 and 11 years of age at the time, their talent was undeniable. Their rendition of Beyoncé’s “Pretty Hurts” caught the eye of Queen Bey herself, and she signed the duo to her management company, Parkwood Entertainment, in 2015.

The Grammy nominees are currently series regulars on Yara Shahidi’s Black-ish spin-off, Grown-ish, where they portray track-star twins, Jazz and Sky. Around mid-2019, Disney revealed that Halle nabbed the lead role as the princess of the sea, Ariel, in the forthcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

These two clearly have a bright future ahead.