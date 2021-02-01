‘All American’ Spinoff Will Follow Students At Fictional HBCU

All American, the CW’s popular primetime soap drama, is getting a spinoff featuring one of the main characters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Geffri Maya will reprise her role of Simone Hicks for a new series that will highlight Hicks attending a prestigious historically Black college.

There aren’t many more details about the series, but All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll is writing the spinoff and will executive produce the new series.

Maya celebrated the news of the spinoff on Twitter by tweeting, “Nothing but God.”