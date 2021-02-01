Trending:

‘All American’ Spinoff Will Follow Students At Fictional HBCU

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 2017: Actor Geffri Maya poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

The popular CW drama will transition one of its characters into adulthood while studying at a prestigious historically Black college

Published 15 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

All American, the CW’s popular primetime soap drama, is getting a spinoff featuring one of the main characters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Geffri Maya will reprise her role of Simone Hicks for a new series that will highlight Hicks attending a prestigious historically Black college.

There aren’t many more details about the series, but All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll is writing the spinoff and will executive produce the new series.

Maya celebrated the news of the spinoff on Twitter by tweeting, “Nothing but God.”

Season three of All American premiered on Jan. 18. Maya's other acting credits include Private Practice, Black-ish and Everybody Hates Chris.

