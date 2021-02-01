Halle Berry Challenges 7-Year-Old Son To Rethink Gender Stereotypes

“I have realized what my job is in raising him, If we want to have a future that's different, that is where it starts," she said during the panel, titled “Women Breaking Barriers: An Industry Shift.”

While appearing on a virtual panel hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as a part of the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday (Jan. 30), the 54-year-old star shared how she parents her 7-year-old son Maceo Martinez . Berry shares her son with her ex-husband Oliver Martinez .

Berry said that she has looked back on the conversations that she has had with her son since he turned five. She noted that he has picked up on the differences between boys and girls and feels like he’s more superior.

Berry, who is also the mother to her 12-year-old daughter, Nahla Ariela, says that she has pushed herself to challenge her son to rethink gender stereotypes.

“I've had to really break that down for him and give him a new perspective, and challenge those thoughts and ask him to identify where that comes from, and if he believes that or not and challenge what he's subconsciously getting from somewhere,” she continues. “I can tell that because we're having those conversations he is going to grow as a deep thinker on the subject. He's going to be determined not to just accept it. I keep challenging him all the time, like 'Well, why is that a 'girl color?'”

While in quarantine back in March of last year, the actress posted a video on her Instagram of her son playing in his mom’s stylish boots. “#Quarantine Day 12 🥴,” she captioned the post, showing how her family is staying positive and entertained while self-isolating during the novel coronavirus outbreak.