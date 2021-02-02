Watch: Michael B. Jordan’s Super Bowl Ad Is A Sexy Fantasy

Making his first official Super Bowl commercial debut, Michael B. Jordan is making Amazon’s voice-recognition system Alexa come to life.

The new 60-second ad, titled “Alexa’s Body,” will premiere during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV on Sunday (Feb. 7) where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

RELATED: Michael B. Jordan Gushes About Working With Denzel Washington In ‘Journal For Jordan’

The commercial starts with a group of Amazon executives reviewing the new design for the upgraded Alexa device. “I literally could not imagine a more beautiful vessel for Alexa to be inside,” one executive says daydreaming about Jordan.

While looking out of the window, she spots the actor on a bus poster and reimagines the Emmy-nominated actor as the embodiment of the voice-recognition system.

RELATED: Whew!: Michael B. Jordan Turns Heads In A New Coach Campaign

The dramatized interactions of Jordan as “Alexa” are both hilarious and entertaining as he teaches a woman how to recite popular French phrases, helps her cook and joins her in a candle-lit bubble bath, where he reads her a sultry excerpt from an audio book.

Watch the commercial below: