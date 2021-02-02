‘This Is Us” Actor Niles Fitch Describes New Role As Disney’s First Black Prince

Actor Niles Fitch is making history as he becomes the first Black prince in a Disney live-action film called Secret Society Of Second Born Royals.

The This Is Us actor portrays Prince Tuma in the Disney+ original film, which follows a group of super-powered royal descendants who are second in line for their family throne.

During an interview with POPSUGAR, Fitch discussed the impact of his casting and how eager he is in taking on this groundbreaking role.

“I just can't wait to see the impact that it has on boys that look like me, being able to see themselves on TV, because we're more than just what the media shows," he told the outlet. “We're real complex and layered people and I feel like if we were shown more on TV in positive roles, or just roles in general, that wouldn't have to be said. We wouldn't have to say our lives matter. It would be a known thing."

Fitch also noted the importance of Black representation in film and television and how it impacted his dreams of becoming an actor when he was younger. He currently stars as the young adult version of Randall Pearson on the NBC hit series.

“I think that's what's so great about my character is he's normal," he added. “There's not some crazy bad thing about him. He's good-spirited. He has a good heart. I feel like for people to be able to see that representation on TV — he is royalty and he is a superhero — you don't see that."

Secret Society Of Second Born Royals is currently streaming now on Disney+.