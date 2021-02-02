Ryan Coogler Signs TV Deal For 'Wakanda' Series

Wakanda forever. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Coogler has signed a five-year deal with Disney to develop a “Wakanda-based Disney+ series. He will also have a hand in other shows set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

RELATED: The Release Date For ‘Black Panther II’ Has Been Announced And The Twitterverse Is Going Crazy

Coogler, who is currently writing the sequel to Black Panther, said in a statement, "We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms. We are especially excited that we will be taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and their partners at Marvel Studios where we will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+. We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can't wait to share."

There have been many questions surrounding the Black Panther sequel after Chadwick Boseman passed away from colon cancer in August. Back in December, President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, announced that the superhero of Wakanda would not be recast in future projects.

Black Panther II is reportedly scheduled to be released July 8, 2022.