Ice Cube Claims He’s Setting Up A Meeting With President Biden

Rapper Ice Cube received backlash after he met with Jared Kushner in Washington, D.C. last year. He had reportedly refused to do a Zoom call with then Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for his Contract With Black America. Now, Cube says he is setting up a meeting with the Biden administration.

While on the Ryan Cameron Uncensored radio show on Majic ATL, the 51-year-old rapper turned actor said he was contacted by the Biden administration. “They just reached out. We got to set the meeting. We haven’t talked yet. We just trying to figure out when we can have this meeting.”



Cube also said he doesn’t know the format of the meeting.



Listen to a clip of the interview below: