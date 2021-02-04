Issa Rae Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of ‘Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl’ Web Series

Issa Rae is celebrating a major milestone that helped jumpstart her career in TV and film.
On Wednesday (Feb. 3) the Insecure actress celebrated the 10-year-anniversary of her award-winning web series, The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl. She believes her popular Youtube series is the basis for her success in Black Hollywood.
The Emmy-nominated star and creator of HBO’s Insecure posted on her Instagram to praise the popular YouTube series.
“I had just turned 26, it was my third web series (the first one I was in), and my big plan was to sell these dingy ass t-shirts (😂 Thanks to the real ones who bought some),” Issa captioned on her post that featured a throwback photo of her wearing a t-shirt that she created for the series.
“I had no idea the series was going to change my life — but my broke ass was sure the fuck ready for it to. I am deeply appreciative of everyone (cast, crew, writers, supporters) who helped to take it as far as it got.
Issa also thanked collaborator and First Wives Club showrunner Tracy Oliver who helped with the creative vision of the series to elevate it to the next level. She then shouted out Grammy award-winning singer and producer, Pharrell Williams who believed in season two of the series and aired it on his i am OTHER multi-media collective.
Winning a Shorty award for best web series in 2012, The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl follows the awkward life of the main character, J (played by Issa), as she navigates being placed in uncomfortable situations with her peers.
Entering into its fifth and final season, Insecure, has been nominated for 11 Emmys. In 2020, the series won an Emmy for single-camera picture editing for a comedy series.
