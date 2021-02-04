Issa Rae Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of ‘Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl’ Web Series

Issa Rae is celebrating a major milestone that helped jumpstart her career in TV and film.

On Wednesday (Feb. 3) the Insecure actress celebrated the 10-year-anniversary of her award-winning web series, The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl. She believes her popular Youtube series is the basis for her success in Black Hollywood.

The Emmy-nominated star and creator of HBO’s Insecure posted on her Instagram to praise the popular YouTube series.

“I had just turned 26, it was my third web series (the first one I was in), and my big plan was to sell these dingy ass t-shirts (😂 Thanks to the real ones who bought some),” Issa captioned on her post that featured a throwback photo of her wearing a t-shirt that she created for the series.

