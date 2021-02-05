Oprah Winfrey Gives Music Producer Surprise Of His Life

Music producer Amorphous has gained popularity on social media over the past few months, presenting mash-ups that combine old-school classic songs with new hits.

On his Twitter account, that boasts nearly 100,000 followers, the 23-year-old has not only gained the attention of successful people in the music business, but also, one of the most successful women on the planet, Oprah Winfrey.

The Philly native, born Jamir Reece Davis, also describes himself as a DJ, graphic designer and film editor and says he developed his passions for creativity in the arts at an early age. His moniker, “Amorphous,” came to him after searching through the dictionary for a word that "encompassed not being pigeonholed."

"It means undefined, without structure," he told Good Morning America on Thursday (February 4). "That's perfect for just representing me in general, for all that I do."

After he attended film school in Florida, Amorphous started producing music and sharing his videos on social media. The only issue is that his laptop ran out of storage space and he needed a new one to continue on.

On December 7, he decided to "shoot [his] shot" and sent out a tweet along with a crying gif of Winfrey reading: "pls @apple can y'all run me a new computer. This macbook is on its last legs."