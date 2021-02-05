Oprah Winfrey Gives Music Producer Surprise Of His Life

Music producer Amorphous has gained popularity on social media over the past few months, presenting mash-ups that combine old-school classic songs with new hits.
On his Twitter account, that boasts nearly 100,000 followers, the 23-year-old has not only gained the attention of successful people in the music business, but also, one of the most successful women on the planet, Oprah Winfrey.
The Philly native, born Jamir Reece Davis, also describes himself as a DJ, graphic designer and film editor and says he developed his passions for creativity in the arts at an early age. His moniker, “Amorphous,” came to him after searching through the dictionary for a word that "encompassed not being pigeonholed."
"It means undefined, without structure," he told Good Morning America on Thursday (February 4). "That's perfect for just representing me in general, for all that I do."
After he attended film school in Florida, Amorphous started producing music and sharing his videos on social media. The only issue is that his laptop ran out of storage space and he needed a new one to continue on.
On December 7, he decided to "shoot [his] shot" and sent out a tweet along with a crying gif of Winfrey reading: "pls @apple can y'all run me a new computer. This macbook is on its last legs."
Consider it done. New @apple MacBook on the way. My pleasure to help you bring us into 2021 dancing 💃🏾🍾🕺🏾 https://t.co/jC7Kq3EYdf pic.twitter.com/W1XFr8IxKJ— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) December 8, 2020
Winfrey saw his plea and ended up being the one to oblige, sending Davis a brand new Macbook computer. "My pleasure to help you bring us into 2021 dancing," the media mogul wrote on her official Twitter account.
y’all... @oprah pic.twitter.com/jqdYEgzhNI— amorphous (@loneamorphous) December 22, 2020
Davis says that after waking up the day after he sent the initial tweet, he received a slew of messages from his friends over Winfrey’s reply. He told GMA that he couldn’t believe what was going on.
RELATED: Oprah Winfrey Honors Cicely Tyson With Emotional Tribute
"I know this is the reality I'm living in now. I'm forever grateful for that," Davis said. "It changed my life."
Winfrey's team confirmed she gifted the young producer a new pair of headphones, the laptop and a personal handwritten note reading: "Dear Jimir – Thank you for bringing joy to the world your way. I hope this helps you continue. Holiday Blessings! – Oprah."
Watch one of Amorphous’ most popular mixes – a mashup of Rihanna’s “Kiss It Better” with Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much” – below.
.@rihanna’s ‘kiss it better’ x luther vandross’s ‘never too much’. 💞 pic.twitter.com/0wNENEDhuO— amorphous (@loneamorphous) November 26, 2020
Photo: Twitter Amorphous
COMMENTS