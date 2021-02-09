Michelle Obama And Netflix Announce Children’s Series ‘Waffles + Mochi’

Michelle Obama will return to our screens in a new Netflix series titled Waffles + Mochi, a 10-episode program starring the former First Lady and showing her inviting children and adults to cook together in the kitchen.

The Becoming author shared the exciting news on Twitter: "I’m beyond thrilled to share that on March 16, I’ll be launching a new show on @Netflix called Waffles + Mochi! I'm excited for families and children everywhere to join us on our adventures as we discover, cook, and eat delicious food from all over the world."

She added: "I’m also excited to work with @PHAnews [Partnership for a Healthier America] to help kids build healthy habits and help families in need cook with fresh ingredients together at home. I hope you'll join us by watching on March 16! #WafflesAndMochi."