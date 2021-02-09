Michelle Obama And Netflix Announce Children’s Series ‘Waffles + Mochi’

Michelle Obama will return to our screens in a new Netflix series titled Waffles + Mochi, a 10-episode program starring the former First Lady and showing her inviting children and adults to cook together in the kitchen.
The Becoming author shared the exciting news on Twitter: "I’m beyond thrilled to share that on March 16, I’ll be launching a new show on @Netflix called Waffles + Mochi! I'm excited for families and children everywhere to join us on our adventures as we discover, cook, and eat delicious food from all over the world."
She added: "I’m also excited to work with @PHAnews [Partnership for a Healthier America] to help kids build healthy habits and help families in need cook with fresh ingredients together at home. I hope you'll join us by watching on March 16! #WafflesAndMochi."
A synopsis of the show provided to BET.com relays that the new series is centered around “two best friends named Waffles and Mochi” who share a dream to become chefs. Along with Mrs. Obama, who plays a supermarket owner, they “blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms and homes all over the world, cooking up recipes with everyday ingredients alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities.”
The Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground, recently announced their latest slate of projects under their exclusive partnership with the streaming giant.
"We created Higher Ground to tell great stories. This group of projects builds upon that goal and the incredible path forged by films like Crip Camp, Becoming, and the Oscar-winning American Factory," say the Obamas in a joint statement. "From science fiction to the beauty of our natural world to the relationships that define us, Higher Ground continues to strive for fresh perspectives, compelling characters, and a healthy dose of inspiration. We couldn’t be more proud to team up with the brilliant artists behind each of these stories. Each of them has something important to say."
Parents and children can tune in to watch Waffles + Mochi via Netflix on March 16.
Photo: MARTIN SYLVEST/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images
