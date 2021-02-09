Kobe’s Daughter Natalia Bryant Signs With IMG Models

“I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model,” Natalia Bryant said to caption the post. “There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.”

Kobe Bryant ’s eldest daughter is making her way into the fashion and beauty space. IMG Models announced Monday (Feb. 7) on Instagram that Natalia Bryant had signed with the agency.

Vanessa Bryant reposted the announcement on her IG writing “I’m so happy for you! I love you Nani! 😘❤️.”

Natalia Bryant celebrated her 18th birthday in January with her family.

“Dear Natalia, Happy Birthday! Mommy and Daddy are so proud of the young lady that you are. You have displayed so much strength and grace throughout the most difficult year of our lives. Thank you for stepping in to help me with your little sisters,” Vanessa wrote. “

Vanessa called her eldest daughter a “beautiful role model” and “incredible big sister” who displays grace, politeness and kindness. The 18-year-old is currently considering two major universities to attend after high school graduation, New York University and University of Southern California.

Last month Vanessa Bryant shared a collage of photos of Kobe who tragically passed away with their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers in a helicopter crash in January 2020.