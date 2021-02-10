Chadwick Boseman Graces The Cover Of ‘Vanity Fair’

Chadwick Boseman passed away in August but his impact is still being felt this awards season. With his epic performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Vanity Fair is honoring the award-winning actor on the cover of their February issue.

The cover story highlights Boseman’s epic career and his final role as ambitious trumpeter Levee in the Netflix release, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

For the cover story itself, the magazine spoke with Logan Coles, Boseman’s close friend and writing and producing partner, Denzel Washingotn, who produced the Netflix film and his co-star Viola Davis.



See the cover below: