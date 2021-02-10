Chadwick Boseman Graces The Cover Of ‘Vanity Fair’

Chadwick Boseman passed away in August but his impact is still being felt this awards season. With his epic performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Vanity Fair is honoring the award-winning actor on the cover of their February issue.
The cover story highlights Boseman’s epic career and his final role as ambitious trumpeter Levee in the Netflix release, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
For the cover story itself, the magazine spoke with Logan Coles, Boseman’s close friend and writing and producing partner, Denzel Washingotn, who produced the Netflix film and his co-star Viola Davis.
See the cover below:
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is an adaptation of the 1982 August Wilson play about the legendary blues singer from Chicago. The film takes us back to 1927 as we follow Rainey and a group of musicians working through a Chicago recording session. Known as the “Mother of the Blues,” Rainey was one of the first blues artists to record her work.
There are reports that Boseman might receive an Oscar nomination for his performance.
Boseman has already received nominations from the Golden Globes, Critics Choice and the NAACP Image Awards.
The South Carolina native left his mark by playing some of the most iconic Black figures in history, including Jackie Robinson in 42 and James Brown in Get On Up. He also played Black Panther in the Ryan Coogler-directed film and the Avengers franchise.
Chadwick Boseman passed away of colon cancer on August 28. He was only 43 years old.
