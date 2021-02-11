Kevin Hart’s Personal Shopper Arrested For Fraud

Kevin Hart’s personal shopper allegedly stole $1 million from the comedian. He is now facing several charges.

According to a press release from the Queens County District Attorney’s office, 29-year-old Dylan Jason Syer racked up more than $1 million worth of "unauthorized charges on those credit cards over the course of 19 months."

He was charged on a 10-count indictment with grand larceny in the first and second degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the first and second degree, identity theft in the first degree and scheme to defraud in the first degree.

Syer, who began working with Hart in 2015, was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court in New York City.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement, “No one is immune to being targeted by fraudsters. This defendant, who owned a personal shopper business, used legitimate purchases to gain access and then allegedly continued to charge the actor’s credit cards for astronomical sums of money.”



Katz ontinued, “The defendant thought he was beyond reach and was living out his uber-rich lifestyle fantasies. But my team uncovered the bogus purchases – from the credit card charges being processed by the bank, down to tracking FedEx packages delivered to Syer’s home and business.”

Kevin Hart has not spoken out publicly about the case.