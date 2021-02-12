Issa Rae Partners With City Girls For New Comedy Series ‘Rap Sh*t’

Insecure may be entering its final season, however, Issa Rae has her sights set on her next hit series.

The producer and actor is currently working on a follow-up to her award-winning HBO series with, Rap Sh*t. The new half-hour comedy series will reportedly feature Miami hip hop duo City Girls.

The project, which has been in development since 2019, follows two estranged high school friends who reunite to form a rap group.

RELATED: ‘Insecure’ Is Ending After Season 5, Issa Rae Confirms

According to Deadline, Rae will write the pilot and executive produce alongside Montrel McKay (A Black Lady Sketch Show, Road Trippp) and Syreeta Singleton, who also will serve as showrunner.

Yung Miami and JT of City Girls will co-executive produce while Rae’s audio content company Raedio will handle music supervision for Rap Sh*t.

Casting for the series is currently underway with production slated to begin in the summer.