Colin Kaepernick Television Series Production Threatened By Proud Boys

White supremacist group Proud Boys made an “ominous” phone call last week to the production offices of Colin In Black And White, a Netflix series about Colin Kaepernick that is being directed by Ava DuVernay, TMZ reports. The racist group had also planned a protest at the shooting location of the show on Friday, February 12. While the demonstration did not materialize, it did cause worry among the cast and crew.

The executives of the series reportedly sent out an email to their staff with measures on how to protect themselves after they received the threat.

Kaepernick was not on set Friday, according to TMZ. The details of the production’s measures were not disclosed by the outlet due to safety concerns.

Colin In Black And White is one of the most anticipated shows coming to Netflix in 2021. It stars Jaden Michael as Colin Kaepernick. The six-part series highlights the events that inspired Kaep’s social activism and what led to his kneeling protest, which upended his career as a quarterback in the NFL.