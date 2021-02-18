Netflix To Adapt Lupita Nyong’o’s Children’s Book ‘Sulwe’ As Animated Musical

Netflix has announced a new animated musical feature based off of Academy Award-winning actress and author Lupita Nyong’o’s #1 New York Times bestselling book, Sulwe.

The animated musical will be produced by Nyong’o. Sulwe is the story of a girl who has skin the color of midnight and is visited by a shooting star that leads her on a magical journey, where she learns about the “eye-opening story of her sisters of Night and Day,” a press release obtained by BET.com states.

Sulwe’s story addresses the stigma about colorism, issues with self-esteem, and discovering that true beauty comes from the inside not the outside.