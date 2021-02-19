Beyoncé Provides Financial Assistance To Texans During Winter Storm

Beyoncé's BeyGOOD Foundation has teamed up with adidas and Bread of Life, a Houston disaster relief organization, to help provide immediate relief to Texans amid a historic Winter Storm.

The Houston native is helping fellow Texans after a winter storm left millions without electricity, heat and water for several days. Texas residents are also dealing with water disruptions, boil-water notices, and food shortages, CNN reports.

RELATED: Beyoncé Donated $6 Million To COVID-19 Relief Efforts

"We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm," a tweet posted by BeyGOOD said.