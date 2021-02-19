Beyoncé Provides Financial Assistance To Texans During Winter Storm

Beyoncé's BeyGOOD Foundation has teamed up with adidas and Bread of Life, a Houston disaster relief organization, to help provide immediate relief to Texans amid a historic Winter Storm.
The Houston native is helping fellow Texans after a winter storm left millions without electricity, heat and water for several days. Texas residents are also dealing with water disruptions, boil-water notices, and food shortages, CNN reports.
RELATED: Beyoncé Donated $6 Million To COVID-19 Relief Efforts
"We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm," a tweet posted by BeyGOOD said.
Texans can apply to receive up to $1,000 by filling out a Disaster Relief Assistance Application Form.
Bread of Life is also accepting donations through their Cash App tag $helpbol or submission on their main homepage.
According to the New York Times, Texas governor Greg Abbot warned residents on Thursday (Feb. 11) to brace for freezing temperatures coming to the state. The governor has tried to reassure citizens that he will get to the bottom of why so many are without power. At the same time, grid operators continue to struggle to provide millions with consistent electricity.
“ERCOT failed on each of these measures that they said they had undertaken,” the Abbot said. “Texans deserve answers about why these shortfalls occurred and how they’re going to be corrected — and Texans will get those answers.”
(Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
