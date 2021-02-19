What’s Really Going On Between ‘The Real’ Co-Host Loni Love and Garcelle Beauvais?

Things got unexpectedly heated during a recent segment on The Real between co-hosts Loni Love and Garcelle Beauvais, and all over a FaceTime call.

Beauvais and Love debated proper FaceTime etiquette when Beauvais brought up that Love had recently video called her to check in when she was apparently in isolation for COVID-19 exposure. Rather than thank Love for the friendly gesture, Beauvais snapped at the veteran host, "don't you ever do that again."

While Beauvais may have just been trying to imply that one should not FaceTime someone without checking with them first, Love didn't appreciate the lesson. "Don't worry, I won't," she snapped back. "I only FaceTimed you that one time because I knew you were isolated and you were sick.”



Fellow host Jeannie Mai tried to jump in to diffuse the tension, but it didn't seem to be working. Beauvais even tried to lighten the mood, saying, “Just because we are in a pandemic doesn’t mean that we’re available to everybody 24/7. I could be in the bathroom, I could be doing all kinds of things.”

But Love wasn't having it. "Well just don’t pick it up!" she retorted.

Watch the exchange below and judge for yourself: friendly banter or something seething beneath the surface?