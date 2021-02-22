Ava DuVernay To Tackle Law Enforcement Accountability In New Podcast

Ava DuVernay is set to produce a new podcast about the Law Enforcement Accountability Project (LEAP) in her first series for Spotify.

LEAP Files was announced during the streaming giant’s Stream On event on Monday (February 22) and will investigate officers who commit murder and expose the blue wall of silence that protects officers after shooting a civilian.

Deadline reports that a new case will be examined weekly with each zeroing in on the lack of repercussions and accountability despite fatal wrongdoing.

RELATED: Ava DuVernay Releases Powerful Statement After Breonna Taylor Ruling

“One of the things that defines artists is our curiosity — always wanting to learn more, reach further,” she said, according to Rolling Stone. “And so this is a non-scripted project called The LEAP Files. We analyze high-profile cases that have been in the news as it relates to police brutality against black people. This podcast pulls back the curtain.”

The acclaimed filmmaker signed a multi-year partnership with Spotify in January. It’s her first project with the company.

The podcast is a part of DuVernay’s LEAP Project, which she announced last year, which aims to bring to light issues of police violence and abuse. Her production company Array partnered with Spotify’s Gimlet studio, with shows overseen by Array Filmworks President Sarah Bremner.