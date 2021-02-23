Mary Cosby Of ‘Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’ Says She’s Not Attracted To Black Men

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Mary Cosby is creating controversy over comments she made about race.

Cosby, who is Black, had previously said during an episode of the Bravo show that “If I go to a 7-11 and I see Black people, I go to a different 7-11.” Then, during the reunion special, she stepped in it again, revealing she’s not attracted to Black men.

“My taste of Black guys, that’s not my taste…” she told host Andy Cohen.

The comments caused confusion due to the fact that Cosby married her stepgrandfather, Robert Cosby Sr., who is Black. When reminded of the fact, she responded: “Well, he’s white…yeah, I mean lighter…He’s Black but my preference is lighter guys...I need to improve on the way I convey things...The way I say things can come across offensive. I think all colors of Black are beautiful and I’m proud of it and I’m proud of my culture.”

The comments came over a month after Cosby attempted to clarify her “7-11” remarks from the RHOSLC episode in question. “I said I have a fear when guys are standing out in front of a convenience store," she told Cohen during an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

When Cohen asked if she was specifically referring to Black men, Cosby responded by saying, “I’m Black. My son is Black.”