Ava DuVernay And Regina King Throw Some Shade At The Golden Globes For Having No Black Members

While the Golden Globes had diverse nominees this year, there is a lack of Black inclusion among the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the people who vote for the winners.

An investigation from Los Angeles Times reported the HFPA's 87-strong membership does not include one Black member.

Ava DuVernay reacted to the news on Twitter, specifically addressing The Hollywood Reporter’s headline which read “L.A. Times Reveals HFPA Has Zero Black Members, Raises New Questions About Ethics of Golden Globe Voters.”

DuVernay tweeted, “Reveals? As in, people are acting like this isn’t already widely known? For YEARS?”