Ava DuVernay And Regina King Throw Some Shade At The Golden Globes For Having No Black Members

While the Golden Globes had diverse nominees this year, there is a lack of Black inclusion among the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the people who vote for the winners.
An investigation from Los Angeles Times reported the HFPA's 87-strong membership does not include one Black member.
Ava DuVernay reacted to the news on Twitter, specifically addressing The Hollywood Reporter’s headline which read “L.A. Times Reveals HFPA Has Zero Black Members, Raises New Questions About Ethics of Golden Globe Voters.”
DuVernay tweeted, “Reveals? As in, people are acting like this isn’t already widely known? For YEARS?”
Oscar winner Regina King added some shade by posting a Drake GIF under DuVernay’s comment.
The HFPA did not respond to Entertainment Weekly’s request for comment.
That said, as far as Black nominees, there are several this year.
Don Cheadle is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy for his role in Black Monday.
John Boyega has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in Small Axe.
Daniel Kaluuya’s role in the Black Panther party film Judas and the Black Messiah and Leslie Odom, Jr.’s performance in One Night In Miami, earned nominations for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.
Viola Davis and Andra Day’s performances have also earned nominations in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama category. Davis for her daring role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Day’s first acting role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.
Regina King’s first directorial debut as the director One Night In Miami has placed her in the category for Best Director -- Motion Picture.
Chadwick Boseman, who died last year at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer, received a posthumous nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama in his role in the Netflix film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
Additionally, the powerful HBO series Lovecraft Country made the nomination list for Best Television Series Drama and Disney Pixar’s Soul was nominated for Best Motion Picture -- Animated.
View the full list of 2021 Golden Globes nominees here.
The Golden Globes air this Sunday, Feb. 28 on NBC.
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Audi. andAmy Sussman/Getty Images
