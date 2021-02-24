Michael B. Jordan Says Chadwick Boseman’s Death Made Him Cry The Most In 2020

February 28 will mark six months since the untimely passing of Chadwick Boseman. The loss is still felt by many. Michael B. Jordan recently opened up about how the passing of his Black Panther co-star affected him.

In Vanity Fair's annual "Hollywood Issue," the 34-year-old actor said, "Our relationship was a very personal one and had a lot of great moments—some that I couldn't fully appreciate and fully understand until now. I wish I had more time to have our relationship evolve, and grow, and become closer and stronger."

Jordan continued, "We got a concentrated dose of Chadwick. He did more in his 43 years of life than most people have done in a lifetime. And he was here for the time he was supposed to be here, and he had his impact, and his legacy. That was clear with the abundance of love that he has gotten from people all over the world. There are generations of kids coming up that look to him. It's incredible."

RELATED: First Look At Chadwick Boseman’s Final Role In ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Boseman’s legacy is continuing to live on. He has already received nominations from the Golden Globes, Critics Choice and the NAACP Image Awards for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. There is also talk of a potential Oscar nomination on March 15.

The South Carolina native left his mark by playing some of the most iconic Black figures in history, including Jackie Robinson in 42 and James Brown in Get On Up.

Jordan also added, "And losing him was…Yeah, man, it hurt. It hurt a lot. That's probably what made me cry the most this year.”

Chadwick Boseman passed away of colon cancer on August 28. He was only 43 years old.