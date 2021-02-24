Zendaya Turns Table On Question About Quality She Likes Most In A Man

Zendaya is putting media outlets in check during interviews.

The actress graces the cover of Vanity Fair’s annual “Hollywood Issue,” where she was asked 35 questions as a part of the magazine’s video series, The Proust Questionnaire.

When the 24-year-old Emmy-winner was asked "what is the quality you like most in a man?" she turned the tables and removed the gender-specific element.

"I most like in a person, how about that?" she responded and then went on to give a thoughtful answer to the personal inquiry.

"It's such a big question," she said. "What is the quality I most like in someone? I would say, 'kindness' is kind of not the best way to describe it, but some people are just good people and you can just feel it. And I don't know how to explain that, but there's this little spark they have, or this little special thing that they have, that just you feel safe and happy around them. I don't know what that is, but some people have it and it's special."

In a follow-up question, Zendaya was asked, "What is the quality you most like in a woman?"

"Well, I guess that's the same answer," she replied.