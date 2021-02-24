Zendaya Turns Table On Question About Quality She Likes Most In A Man

Zendaya is putting media outlets in check during interviews.
The actress graces the cover of Vanity Fair’s annual “Hollywood Issue,” where she was asked 35 questions as a part of the magazine’s video series, The Proust Questionnaire.
When the 24-year-old Emmy-winner was asked "what is the quality you like most in a man?" she turned the tables and removed the gender-specific element.
"I most like in a person, how about that?" she responded and then went on to give a thoughtful answer to the personal inquiry.
RELATED: Zendaya Talks Fearing For Father’s Life Following Deaths Of Philando Castile And Alton Sterling
"It's such a big question," she said. "What is the quality I most like in someone? I would say, 'kindness' is kind of not the best way to describe it, but some people are just good people and you can just feel it. And I don't know how to explain that, but there's this little spark they have, or this little special thing that they have, that just you feel safe and happy around them. I don't know what that is, but some people have it and it's special."
In a follow-up question, Zendaya was asked, "What is the quality you most like in a woman?"
"Well, I guess that's the same answer," she replied.
Vanity Fair's 27th annual "Hollywood Issue" also features Michael B. Jordan, Charlize Theron, Spike Lee, Maya Rudolph, and Dan Levy, among others. It’s out now.
Watch the full Proust Questionnaire segment below.
Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Lancome
COMMENTS