WATCH: Kids Were Asked Who Chadwick Boseman Is At The Golden Globes And Their Responses Brought Us To Tears

During the Golden Globes on Sunday (Feb. 28), an emotional segment during the show left many viewers trying to hold back their tears.

Young children were asked by TikTok star La’Ron Hines who Chadwick Boseman is and their sweet responses had everyone on Twitter moved by their heartfelt responses. The segment involved Hines doing a skit that showed him asking a handful of children questions about the Golden Globes, other award shows and TV shows, Insider reports.

Their answers left online viewers laughing at their hilarious responses. But as soon as Hines transitioned into asking the kids who the late actor was, their reactions left social media in an emotional wreck.

All of the children quickly knew who the award-winning actor was and let Hines know that Boseman was the Marvel superhero, Black Panther.

