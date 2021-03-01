Trending:

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Chadwick Boseman attends The Cinema Society with Ravage Wines & Synchrony host a screening of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" at The Museum of Modern Art on February 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

WATCH: Kids Were Asked Who Chadwick Boseman Is At The Golden Globes And Their Responses Brought Us To Tears

They may not have known anything about the Golden Globes, but they knew exactly who the late actor was.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

During the Golden Globes on Sunday (Feb. 28), an emotional segment during the show left many viewers trying to hold back their tears. 

Young children were asked by TikTok star La’Ron Hines who Chadwick Boseman is and their sweet responses had everyone on Twitter moved by their heartfelt responses. The segment involved Hines doing a skit that showed him asking a handful of children questions about the Golden Globes, other award shows and TV shows, Insider reports.

Their answers left online viewers laughing at their hilarious responses. But as soon as Hines transitioned into asking the kids who the late actor was, their reactions left social media in an emotional wreck.  

All of the children quickly knew who the award-winning actor was and let Hines know that Boseman was the Marvel superhero, Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman was also awarded Best Actor in a Motion Picture-Drama for his performance in the Netflix film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. His wife, Simone Ledward, accepted the award on his behalf. 

“He would thank God, he would thank his parents, he would thank the ancestors for their guidance and sacrifices,”  she said. “He would say something beautiful... Something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you to keep going that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history.”

Boseman died Aug. 28, 2020, at 43, following a four-year battle with colon cancer, a diagnosis he hadn’t shared publicly. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom was his final film.

Watch the full video of LaRon Hines talking the Golden Globes and Chadwick Boseman below:

(Photo by Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

