Jahmil French, ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ Actor, Dies At 29

Jahmil French, known primarily for his role as Dave Turner in the Canadian series Degrassi: The Next Generation, has passed away. He was 29.
Soundtrack creator and friend Joshua Safran confirmed the news on Tuesday (March 2) via Twitter.
“I can confirm my good friend, co-worker, and all around inspiration, Jahmil French, passed away yesterday,” Safran wrote. “Only posting because I see the story getting out there. I will have more to say about him later. Right now we’re all just processing this devastating news.”
I can confirm my good friend, co-worker, and all around inspiration, Jahmil French, passed away yesterday. Only posting because I see the story getting out there. I will have more to say about him later. Right now we’re all just processing this devastating news.— chisme chica (@Anthologist) March 2, 2021
RELATED: Drake's 'I'm Upset' Video Has Fans Digging Up His Teenage Photos, And We Are Crying Real Tears
French was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for his work on Degrassi. He also appeared in Safran’s musical drama series Soundtrack and Pop TV’s Let’s Get Physical.
A cause of death has yet to be revealed publicly.
Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
COMMENTS