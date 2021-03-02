Jahmil French, ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ Actor, Dies At 29

Jahmil French, known primarily for his role as Dave Turner in the Canadian series Degrassi: The Next Generation, has passed away. He was 29.

Soundtrack creator and friend Joshua Safran confirmed the news on Tuesday (March 2) via Twitter.

“I can confirm my good friend, co-worker, and all around inspiration, Jahmil French, passed away yesterday,” Safran wrote. “Only posting because I see the story getting out there. I will have more to say about him later. Right now we’re all just processing this devastating news.”