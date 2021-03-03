Will Smith For President May Happen "At Some Point Down the Line"

Will Smith could be running for president.
The 52-year-old actor is considering running for political office at some point in his career, he said during an episode of the Pod Save America podcast on Monday (March 2) while he promoted his new Netflix series, Amend: The Fight for America.
“I think for now I'll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I'll consider that at some point down the line,” Smith told host Jon Favreau.
The actor is still on the fence on if he will make a full transition into the political world, but what he does know is that he will always stand up for what he believes in.
“I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony,” he continued. “I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or at some point ventures into the political arena.”
And this not the first time that Smith has hinted at the possibility of running for the top spot at the White House, according to CBS Sunday Morning, in 2015, Smith stated that he started to feel more interested in exploring a career in politics after dangerous rhetoric was used during Donald Trump’s presidential race.
"If people keep saying all the crazy kinds of stuff they've been saying on the news lately about walls and Muslims, they're going to force me into the political arena," Smith said.
He continued saying that if really was serious about running for office, it would be beyond the local level.
“I gotta be the president. Come on!" he added, "What else would I run for?"
