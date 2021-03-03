Will Smith For President May Happen "At Some Point Down the Line"

Will Smith could be running for president.

The 52-year-old actor is considering running for political office at some point in his career, he said during an episode of the Pod Save America podcast on Monday (March 2) while he promoted his new Netflix series, Amend: The Fight for America.

“I think for now I'll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I'll consider that at some point down the line,” Smith told host Jon Favreau.

The actor is still on the fence on if he will make a full transition into the political world, but what he does know is that he will always stand up for what he believes in.

RELATED: Inside Will Smith And Janet Hubert’s Tearful ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reunion