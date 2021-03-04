Watch: Ciara Lives The Yacht Life While She Dances To Cardi B’s ‘Up’

Ciara really does have all of the moves, and we are not mad!
Dropping a new dancing video on Instagram on Wednesday (March 4), the “Level Up” singer showed off some of her new choreography to Cardi B’s latest single, “Up.” And what really takes the cake is that the entertainer is living her best life on a yacht in Mexico in the process.
RELATED: Ciara Reveals How Her Body Changed With Her Third Pregnancy
Making it look like a piece of cake, it is clear that Ciara’s fitness is on point. The entertainer has definitely been putting in that work since giving birth to her son Win in July. In September 2020, she revealed that she had lost 20 pounds and was 48 more pounds to her fitness goal.
Throughout her fitness journey, she has kept her fans updated through Instagram, showing behind the scenes of her intense workouts on what appears to be an AlterG (anti-gravity) treadmill, Women’s Health Magazine reports.
We are loving all of the moves Ciara!
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
COMMENTS