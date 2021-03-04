Dionne Warwick Wants Wendy Williams As First Guest For Her YouTube Talk Show

The legendary Dionne Warwick is about to launch her own YouTube talk show titled Dionne Speaks and she wants Wendy Williams to be her first guest.

Back in December, Warwick clapped back at Williams for referencing her marijuana charge from nearly 20 years ago. However, that doesn’t mean the 80-year-old doesn’t want to have a chat.

After SNL mocked their feud this past weekend, Warwick tweeted, “Hey @nbcsnl! I loved the skit, but let’s kick this up a notch. I wanna say thank you. Thank you for the wonderful skit you did last night. I had a ball laughing. (You) must be reading my mind (because I’m getting ready) to do my own talk show.”

“And I’d love for my very first guest to be…, you guessed it, Miss Wendy Williams.”

She continued, “Now you do know that I do not bite my tongue, and I do have a few things I want to discuss with Miss Wendy Williams, on (‘Dionne Speaks’).”

For the past month, the singing legend has been amassing Twitter followers (more than half a million and counting) with her witty banter and astute cultural observations. A talk show is a logical next step and we would sure love to see it.

Watch Ms. Warwick in the clip below: