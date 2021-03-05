Megan Thee Stallion Helping Houston After Deep Freeze

Texas is still recovering after the deadly winter storm that destroyed many homes. Megan Thee Stallion has stepped up and is helping her hometown of Houston.

Megan said in a statement to PEOPLE, "Seeing the devastation and hearing the heartbreaking stories that have surfaced, I knew I had to do something to help my hometown.”



She also revealed she is partnering with Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, “I am so happy that Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the NACC and I aligned on the goal of repairing the homes of the elderly and uninsured single moms who are the most vulnerable and often displaced by these kinds of devastating events.”

Lee added to the statement, "The collective efforts of Megan Thee Stallion, the NACC, and the 18th congressional district will help restore the lives and hopes of people who suffered from no fault of their own."

Along with the NACC Disaster Services, they will rebuild water-damaged homes, focusing on seniors and single mothers.

During the week of Feb. 14, Texas was hit by a historic winter storm that left millions without power and killing dozens.