‘Real Housewives’ Star Bethenny Frankel Slams Meghan Markle Over Oprah Interview

Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel took to Twitter on Sunday (March 7) to slam Meghan Markle hours ahead of Markle’s highly anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Frankel laid into Markle, who also holds the title Duchess of Sussex, in her reply to someone who empathized with the brutal press coverage the duchess has received since marrying Prince Harry and becoming a member of the British royal family.
“Cry me a river,” Frankel wrote. “The plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals.”
Frankel tweeted a second message saying she could absolutely “give Harry a break.”
The couple shocked the world last year when they stepped down from their duties as senior royals, hinting at hostility between them and the rest of the royal family.
“This isn’t the way to generate less press & cannot be filed under the guise of wanting privacy to prevent a repeat of previous events.” Frankel continued.
Others in Hollywood are siding with Markle. On Friday (March 5), Chrissy Teigen defended the duchess in a tweet.
Teigen wrote, “this meghan markle [expletive] is hitting too close to home for me. these people won’t stop until she miscarries. [Expletive] stop it.
On Feb. 14, Meghan and Harry announced that they are expecting their second child.
