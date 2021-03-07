‘Real Housewives’ Star Bethenny Frankel Slams Meghan Markle Over Oprah Interview

Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel took to Twitter on Sunday (March 7) to slam Meghan Markle hours ahead of Markle’s highly anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey.



Frankel laid into Markle, who also holds the title Duchess of Sussex, in her reply to someone who empathized with the brutal press coverage the duchess has received since marrying Prince Harry and becoming a member of the British royal family.

“Cry me a river,” Frankel wrote. “The plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals.”