Serena Williams Defends Meghan Markle With An Emotional Essay After Oprah Interview

Written by BET Staff

Serena Williams has responded to the explosive Oprah Winfrey interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, on Sunday evening (March 8). Williams, a longtime friend of Markle , took to her Instagram to show her support for her "selfless friend." "I am so proud of you for being so brave. I know it is never easy. You are strong- both you and Harry. I love you. I adore you. Your friend," Williams captioned the post, sharing that Markle has taught her every day what it means to be truly noble.

"I know firsthand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us. We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism," Williams wrote. "The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal." During Winfrey's bombshell CBS special, Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, Markle got candid about the hate she experienced behind closed doors while being a royal. She told Winfrey that not only did she experience racism, continuous criticism from tabloids, lack of protection from the institution, the Duchess also reached her breaking point and at times was plagued by thoughts of suicide. Markle also revealed the sex of her baby and announced that she is expecting a baby girl to join the her son Archie.

"I want Meghan's daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect," Williams continued. ""Keep in your memory the fruitage of the spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faith, mildness, self-control. Against such things, there is no law." Winfrey joined CBS This Morning on Monday (March 8) and reflected on her jaw-dropping interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and talked further about the interview, including the royal family was concerned about Archie's skin color. Watch below:

WATCH: @Oprah says “it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather” that were a part of the conversations about Prince Harry & Meghan's baby's skin color. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/LpPLmkUEFR — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021