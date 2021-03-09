HBO Responds To Darkening The Skin Of An Extra On ‘Lovecraft Country’

HBO has issued a statement of apology after an extra from Lovecraft Country revealed her skin was darkened for the series in a now-viral TikTok video.

Kelli Amirah posted a video with the caption, “They really did me like Zoe saldana as Nina Simone,” which was a reference to Saldana’s widely panned role in 2016’s Nina.

Although she didn’t name the show, people quickly figured out it was Lovecraft Country.

Amirah said in the video, “I was so uncomfortable. I had no idea they were going to do this to me, and if I had known beforehand I would not have accepted the job.”

See the video below: